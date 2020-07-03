Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New England Air Museum hosts 'Women Take Flight' event [Image 2 of 2]

    New England Air Museum hosts 'Women Take Flight' event

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kyle King 

    439th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Cmdr. Rebecca Waddington, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, speaks to a crowd about her experiences flying a Gulfstream IV twinjet aircraft during hurricanes. Waddington was the keynote speaker for the 2020 New England Air Museum's 'Women Take Flight' event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kyle King)

