Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New England Air Museum hosts 'Women Take Flight' event [Image 1 of 2]

    New England Air Museum hosts 'Women Take Flight' event

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kyle King 

    439th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A young visitor experiences what it's like to dress as a pilot as she suits up in a flight suit and headset during the 2020 New England Air Museum's 'Women in Aviation' event. This was one of many hands-on activities available during this year's function. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kyle King)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 14:07
    Photo ID: 6133989
    VIRIN: 200307-F-QJ966-1003
    Resolution: 1843x1228
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New England Air Museum hosts 'Women Take Flight' event [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Kyle King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New England Air Museum hosts 'Women Take Flight' event
    New England Air Museum hosts 'Women Take Flight' event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    International Women's Day
    Westover
    439th Airlift Wing
    Westover Air Reserve Base
    Westover ARB
    439th AW
    ReserveReady
    ReserveReform
    reserveresilient

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT