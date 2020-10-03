Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NMCB 1 continues Cliff Erosion Prevention Project on Naval Station Rota [Image 13 of 13]

    NMCB 1 continues Cliff Erosion Prevention Project on Naval Station Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Lewis 

    Commander Task Force 68

    200310-N-AZ907-0262 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 10, 2020) -- Equipment Operator Constructionman Jacolby Kirkhart, from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68, operates an excavator to move boulders during a cliff erosion prevention project on board Naval Station Rota, Spain, March 10, 2020. The project will help to prevent deterioration of land near base housing. CTF 68 provides explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Lewis/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 11:46
    Photo ID: 6133699
    VIRIN: 200310-N-AZ907-0262
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 14.34 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 1 continues Cliff Erosion Prevention Project on Naval Station Rota [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Peter Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 1 continues Cliff Erosion Prevention Project on Naval Station Rota
    NMCB 1 continues Cliff Erosion Prevention Project on Naval Station Rota
    NMCB 1 continues Cliff Erosion Prevention Project on Naval Station Rota
    NMCB 1 continues Cliff Erosion Prevention Project on Naval Station Rota
    NMCB 1 continues Cliff Erosion Prevention Project on Naval Station Rota
    NMCB 1 continues Cliff Erosion Prevention Project on Naval Station Rota
    NMCB 1 continues Cliff Erosion Prevention Project on Naval Station Rota
    NMCB 1 continues Cliff Erosion Prevention Project on Naval Station Rota
    NMCB 1 continues Cliff Erosion Prevention Project on Naval Station Rota
    NMCB 1 continues Cliff Erosion Prevention Project on Naval Station Rota
    NMCB 1 continues Cliff Erosion Prevention Project on Naval Station Rota
    NMCB 1 continues Cliff Erosion Prevention Project on Naval Station Rota
    NMCB 1 continues Cliff Erosion Prevention Project on Naval Station Rota

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    battalion
    group
    Seabees
    mobile
    Seabee
    force
    fleet
    NMCB1
    station
    NMCB
    C6F
    naval
    operator
    task
    excavator
    ONE
    loader
    6th
    sixth
    Spain
    Rota
    construction
    equipment
    commander
    CTF
    68

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT