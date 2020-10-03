200310-N-AZ907-0091 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (March 10, 2020) -- Seabees, from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68, operate an excavator and a loader in tandem to move boulders during a cliff erosion prevention project on board Naval Station Rota, Spain, March 10, 2020. The project will help to prevent deterioration of land near base housing. CTF 68 provides explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Lewis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 11:47
|Photo ID:
|6133694
|VIRIN:
|200310-N-AZ907-0091
|Resolution:
|4869x3246
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NMCB 1 continues Cliff Erosion Prevention Project on Naval Station Rota [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Peter Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
