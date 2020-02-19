Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Challenge Day [Image 4 of 6]

    Challenge Day

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon conduct a “Challenge Day” at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 19, 2020. The Silent Drill Platoon conduct a “Challenge Day” to decide who will be on the “Marching 24” for the upcoming year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 10:01
    Photo ID: 6133575
    VIRIN: 200219-M-VI229-062
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 8.97 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Challenge Day [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine Barracks
    8th and I
    Washington D.C.: Silent Drill Platoon: SDP

