Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon conduct a “Challenge Day” at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 19, 2020. The Silent Drill Platoon conduct a “Challenge Day” to decide who will be on the “Marching 24” for the upcoming year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 10:01
|Photo ID:
|6133573
|VIRIN:
|200219-M-VI229-051
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|8.38 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Challenge Day [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT