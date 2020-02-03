200302-N-UN340-030 SAN DIEGO (March 2, 2020) U.S. Navy Capt. Sam Hanaki, Program Manager for the Battlespace Awareness and Informations Operations Program Office (PMW 120) meets with industry representatives in the Innovation Zone inside the Navy Information Warfare (IW) Pavilion at the WEST 2020 conference. Co-sponsored by the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) and U.S. Naval Institute (USNI), WEST is the premier naval conference and exposition on the West Coast for military and industry communications professionals. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt (Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2020 Date Posted: 03.10.2020 10:02 Photo ID: 6133565 VIRIN: 200302-N-UN340-030 Resolution: 4800x2700 Size: 6.39 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy IW Pavilion Exhibits at WEST 2020 [Image 18 of 18], by Rick Naystatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.