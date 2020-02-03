Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy IW Pavilion Exhibits at WEST 2020 [Image 11 of 18]

    Navy IW Pavilion Exhibits at WEST 2020

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2020

    Photo by Rick Naystatt 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    200302-N-UN340-025 SAN DIEGO (March 2, 2020) Tuan Nguyen, Assistant Program Manager assigned to the Navy Communications Satellite Program Office (PMW 146) meets with an interested conference attendee in the Navy Information Warfare Pavilion at the WEST 2020 conference. Co-sponsored by the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) and U.S. Naval Institute (USNI), WEST is the premier naval conference and exposition on the West Coast for military and industry communications professionals. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt (Released)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 10:01
    Photo ID: 6133559
    VIRIN: 200302-N-UN340-025
    Resolution: 4800x2700
    Size: 6.79 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
