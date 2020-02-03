200302-N-UN340-025 SAN DIEGO (March 2, 2020) Tuan Nguyen, Assistant Program Manager assigned to the Navy Communications Satellite Program Office (PMW 146) meets with an interested conference attendee in the Navy Information Warfare Pavilion at the WEST 2020 conference. Co-sponsored by the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) and U.S. Naval Institute (USNI), WEST is the premier naval conference and exposition on the West Coast for military and industry communications professionals. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt (Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 10:01
|Photo ID:
|6133559
|VIRIN:
|200302-N-UN340-025
|Resolution:
|4800x2700
|Size:
|6.79 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy IW Pavilion Exhibits at WEST 2020 [Image 18 of 18], by Rick Naystatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT