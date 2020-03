Marines with the Official U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard perform during a ceremony at School of Infantry West, Camp Pendleton, California, Mar. 3, 2020. The Battle Color Detachment performed at Camp Pendleton as part of their annual BCD Tour. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2020 Date Posted: 03.10.2020 09:55 Photo ID: 6133561 VIRIN: 200303-M-VI229-120 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 10.54 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battle Color Detachment Performs at SOI West [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.