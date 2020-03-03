Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle Color Detachment Performs at SOI West [Image 6 of 8]

    Battle Color Detachment Performs at SOI West

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Marines with the Official U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard perform during a ceremony at School of Infantry West, Camp Pendleton, California, Mar. 3, 2020. The Battle Color Detachment performed at Camp Pendleton as part of their annual BCD Tour. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 09:55
    Photo ID: 6133561
    VIRIN: 200303-M-VI229-120
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 10.54 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle Color Detachment Performs at SOI West [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Silent Drill Platoon
    Drum and Bugle Corps
    Marine Barracks
    Marine Corps Color Guard
    The Commandant's Own
    Washington D.C.
    SDP
    8th and I

