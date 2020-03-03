Battle Color Detachment Performs at SOI West

Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon perform during a ceremony at School of Infantry West, Camp Pendleton, California, Mar. 3, 2020. The Battle Color Detachment performed at Camp Pendleton as part of their annual BCD Tour. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders)
|03.03.2020
|03.10.2020 09:55
|6133564
|200303-M-VI229-154
|5184x3456
|11.31 MB
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|1
|0
|0
