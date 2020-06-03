Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLDJ holds COVID-19 Town Hall [Image 5 of 5]

    CLDJ holds COVID-19 Town Hall

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Capt. Paul Allen, officer-in-charge, Expeditionary Medical Facility answers questions during a town hall meeting regarding COVID-19 prevention and information at the base multipurpose facility, March 6, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 08:38
    Photo ID: 6133462
    VIRIN: 200306-N-QY397-102
    Resolution: 3300x2357
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLDJ holds COVID-19 Town Hall [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Marquis Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    Service Members
    Forward-deployed
    Camp Lemonnier
    HOA
    East Africa
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ

