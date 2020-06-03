CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Base personnel assigned to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, listen during a town hall meeting regarding COVID-19 prevention and information at the base multipurpose facility, March 6, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 08:38
|Photo ID:
|6133459
|VIRIN:
|200306-N-QY397-086
|Resolution:
|3300x2357
|Size:
|810.43 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CLDJ holds COVID-19 Town Hall [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Marquis Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT