    1-14 Cav Dismounted Operations [Image 7 of 8]

    1-14 Cav Dismounted Operations

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 14th Calvary Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, Joint Base Lewis-McChord Wa., scans for enemy targets with a set of binoculars during Decisive Action Rotation 20-05 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Mar. 7, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Franco, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-14 Cav Dismounted Operations [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

