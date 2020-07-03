1-14 Cav Dismounted Operations

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 14th Calvary Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, Joint Base Lewis-McChord Wa., scans for enemy targets with a set of binoculars during Decisive Action Rotation 20-05 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Mar. 7, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Franco, Operations Group, National Training Center)

