    1-14 Cav Dismounted Operations [Image 6 of 8]

    1-14 Cav Dismounted Operations

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Squadron, 14th Calvary Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, Joint Base Lewis-McChord Wa., conduct security operations during Decisive Action Rotation 20-05 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Mar 7, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Franco, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 19:23
    Photo ID: 6133034
    VIRIN: 200307-A-CH809-1009
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-14 Cav Dismounted Operations [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

