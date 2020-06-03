Schriever firefighters provide overwatch, safety, to Airmen

Tyler Rich, 50th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, attaches a fire-hose to a fire engine during a gear inspection March 6, 2020 at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. The Schriever Air Force Base Fire Department stays ready 24/7, 365 days a year, to respond to any crisis that may occur on or near the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely)

