Tyler Rich, 50th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, attaches a fire-hose to a fire engine during a gear inspection March 6, 2020 at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. The Schriever Air Force Base Fire Department stays ready 24/7, 365 days a year, to respond to any crisis that may occur on or near the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 18:58
|Photo ID:
|6133016
|VIRIN:
|200306-F-UR189-1010
|Resolution:
|3277x2185
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
This work, Schriever firefighters provide overwatch, safety, to Airmen [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jonathan Whitely
