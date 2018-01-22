Simulated aircraft sit on the Airfield Management virtual reality system flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 19, 2020. This flight line gives Airfield Management Airmen a chance to address and respond to real-world scenarios as they arise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina A. Rios)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2018
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 18:34
|Photo ID:
|6133009
|VIRIN:
|200219-F-GE882-1001
|Resolution:
|1920x992
|Size:
|333.07 KB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Making training a (virtual) reality [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Christina Rios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Making training a (virtual) reality
LEAVE A COMMENT