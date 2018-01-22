Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Making training a (virtual) reality [Image 1 of 2]

    Making training a (virtual) reality

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2018

    Photo by Senior Airman Christina Rios 

    355th Wing

    Simulated aircraft sit on the Airfield Management virtual reality system flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 19, 2020. This flight line gives Airfield Management Airmen a chance to address and respond to real-world scenarios as they arise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christina A. Rios)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2018
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 18:34
    This work, Making training a (virtual) reality [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Christina Rios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT