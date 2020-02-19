Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Making training a (virtual) reality

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Gregg, 355th Operational Support Squadron Airfield Management Flight non-commissioned officer in charge, uses the Airfield Management virtual reality system at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 19, 2020. The Airfield Operations Flight set up a virtual reality training room to enhance training and save time while doing it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 18:34
    Photo ID: 6133010
    VIRIN: 200219-F-CJ465-1014
    Resolution: 5393x4314
    Size: 11.75 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Making training a (virtual) reality [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

