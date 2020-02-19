U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Gregg, 355th Operational Support Squadron Airfield Management Flight non-commissioned officer in charge, uses the Airfield Management virtual reality system at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 19, 2020. The Airfield Operations Flight set up a virtual reality training room to enhance training and save time while doing it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob T. Stephens)
|02.19.2020
|03.09.2020 18:34
|6133010
|200219-F-CJ465-1014
|5393x4314
|11.75 MB
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|2
|0
|0
This work, Making training a (virtual) reality [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
