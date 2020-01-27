U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Gabriel Altman, 335th Training Squadron instructor, discusses plotting data on weather charts used for training with students inside of the Joint Weather Training Facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 27, 2020. The weather apprentice course, which graduated 650 students this past year, takes 151 academic days to complete. Approximately 7,400 students go through the 335th TRS’s 13 Air Force Specialty Codes each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 18:17 Photo ID: 6132996 VIRIN: 200127-F-BD983-0159 Resolution: 4876x3251 Size: 859.14 KB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Weather training course graduated 650 this past year [Image 6 of 6], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.