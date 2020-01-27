Weather training course graduated 650 this past year

U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Grayson Egbert and Agyei Butler, 335th Training Squadron students, plot data on weather charts used for training inside of the Joint Weather Training Facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 27, 2020. The weather apprentice course, which graduated 650 students this past year, takes 151 academic days to complete. Approximately 7,400 students go through the 335th TRS’s 13 Air Force Specialty Codes each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

