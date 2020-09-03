An Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 11-20 student at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, performs air squats during remedial physical training, March 9. OCS develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, and physically and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 16:31 Photo ID: 6132907 VIRIN: 200309-N-TE695-0001 Resolution: 2606x3257 Size: 3.46 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200309-N-TE695-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 9, 2020) Navy Officer Candidate School performs remedial physical training [Image 3 of 3], by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.