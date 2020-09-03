Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    200309-N-TE695-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 9, 2020) Navy Officer Candidate School performs remedial physical training [Image 1 of 3]

    200309-N-TE695-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 9, 2020) Navy Officer Candidate School performs remedial physical training

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command

    An Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 11-20 student at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, performs air squats during remedial physical training, March 9. OCS develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, and physically and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 16:31
    Photo ID: 6132907
    VIRIN: 200309-N-TE695-0001
    Resolution: 2606x3257
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200309-N-TE695-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 9, 2020) Navy Officer Candidate School performs remedial physical training [Image 3 of 3], by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    200309-N-TE695-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 9, 2020) Navy Officer Candidate School performs remedial physical training
    200309-N-TE695-0009 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 9, 2020) Navy Officer Candidate School performs remedial physical training
    200309-N-TE695-0004 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 9, 2020) Navy Officer Candidate School performs remedial physical training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Rhode Island
    OCS
    Newport
    Officer Candidate School
    Officer Training Command
    OTCN
    remedial physical training
    OCS 11-20
    rpt

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT