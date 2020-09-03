200309-N-TE695-0009 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 9, 2020) Navy Officer Candidate School performs remedial physical training

Chief Electronics Technician Jason M. Thompson (right), a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) assigned to Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, instructs an Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 11-20 student to correct his form during remedial physical training, March 9. OCS develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, and physically and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

