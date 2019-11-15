Snow covers the back of A1C Jose Quienteres, 75th Security Forces, as he and Staff Sgt. Raul Salyers stand guard at South Gate on Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Nov. 15 2019. South Gate is the main entrance to Hill and sees 24/7 manning and operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. DaQuan Hurt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2019 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 16:18 Photo ID: 6132892 VIRIN: 191115-F-MG561-0003 Resolution: 4487x3280 Size: 3.43 MB Location: UT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Born in the Snow [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt DaQuan Hurt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.