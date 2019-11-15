Snow covers the back of A1C Jose Quienteres, 75th Security Forces, as he and Staff Sgt. Raul Salyers stand guard at South Gate on Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Nov. 15 2019. South Gate is the main entrance to Hill and sees 24/7 manning and operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. DaQuan Hurt)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 16:18
|Photo ID:
|6132892
|VIRIN:
|191115-F-MG561-0003
|Resolution:
|4487x3280
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|UT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Born in the Snow [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt DaQuan Hurt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT