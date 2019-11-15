Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Born in the Snow [Image 2 of 2]

    Born in the Snow

    UT, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2019

    Photo by Staff Sgt. DaQuan Hurt 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Snow covers the back of A1C Jose Quienteres, 75th Security Forces, as he and Staff Sgt. Raul Salyers stand guard at South Gate on Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Nov. 15 2019. South Gate is the main entrance to Hill and sees 24/7 manning and operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. DaQuan Hurt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2019
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 16:18
    Photo ID: 6132892
    VIRIN: 191115-F-MG561-0003
    Resolution: 4487x3280
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: UT, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Born in the Snow [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt DaQuan Hurt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Born in the Snow
    Born in the Snow

    security forces

