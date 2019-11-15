Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Born in the Snow

    Born in the Snow

    UT, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2019

    Photo by Staff Sgt. DaQuan Hurt 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Staff Sgt. Raul Salyers, 75th Security Forces, watches as a car approaches South Gate on Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Nov. 15, 2019. Hill is home to more than 80,000 civilian and military personal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. DaQuan Hurt)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2019
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 16:18
    Photo ID: 6132882
    VIRIN: 191115-F-MG561-0001
    Resolution: 4236x3038
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: UT, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Born in the Snow [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt DaQuan Hurt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    security forces

