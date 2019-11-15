Staff Sgt. Raul Salyers, 75th Security Forces, watches as a car approaches South Gate on Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Nov. 15, 2019. Hill is home to more than 80,000 civilian and military personal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. DaQuan Hurt)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 16:18
|Photo ID:
|6132882
|VIRIN:
|191115-F-MG561-0001
|Resolution:
|4236x3038
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|UT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Born in the Snow [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt DaQuan Hurt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
