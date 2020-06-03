Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell, AFMC command chief, took an opportunity to specially recognize the 402nd Software Engineering Group for receiving the Department of Defense 2019 Rear Admiral Grace M. Hopper Award for Software Maintenance Excellence March 6. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 15:35
|Photo ID:
|6132798
|VIRIN:
|200305-F-UI543-0588
|Resolution:
|4928x3312
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|WARNER ROBINS, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFMC commander congratulates 402nd SWEG [Image 4 of 4], by Tommie Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
