Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Stanley Cadell, AFMC command chief, took an opportunity to specially recognize the 402nd Software Engineering Group for receiving the Department of Defense 2019 Rear Admiral Grace M. Hopper Award for Software Maintenance Excellence March 6. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 15:35 Photo ID: 6132797 VIRIN: 200305-F-UI543-0583 Resolution: 4592x3176 Size: 2.06 MB Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFMC commander congratulates 402nd SWEG [Image 4 of 4], by Tommie Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.