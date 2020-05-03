Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Tommie Horton 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. John Kubinec, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex commander, gives remarks during a ceremony at the site of a future software engineering facility March 5. The initiative, called Project Synergy, is a partnership between the WR-ALC, the HCBOE, the Houston County Board of Commissioners and the Houston County Development Authority. The new facility will house approximately 150 members of the 580th Software Engineering Squadron who will perform mission planning and operational flight programs for Air Force Special Operations Command aircraft. The engineers will work with the career academy as part of an educational partnership with HCBOE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

    This work, Robins announces new community partnership [Image 3 of 3], by Tommie Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Robins Air Force Base
    software
    AFMC
    community partnership
    Air Force Materiel Command
    Team Robins
    RAFB

