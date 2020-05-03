Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, gives remarks during a ceremony at the site of a future software engineering facility March 5. The initiative, called Project Synergy, is a partnership between the WR-ALC, the HCBOE, the Houston County Board of Commissioners and the Houston County Development Authority. The new facility will house approximately 150 members of the 580th Software Engineering Squadron who will perform mission planning and operational flight programs for Air Force Special Operations Command aircraft. The engineers will work with the career academy as part of an educational partnership with HCBOE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tommie Horton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 15:35 Photo ID: 6132793 VIRIN: 200305-F-UI543-0564 Resolution: 5136x3280 Size: 1.16 MB Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Robins announces new community partnership [Image 3 of 3], by Tommie Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.