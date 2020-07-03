Brig. Gen. Michael T. Harvey, right, commander of the 7th Mission Support Command, passes the unit colors to Col. Carlos E. Gorbea, incoming commander of the 361st Civil Affairs Brigade, during a change of command ceremony held on Kleber Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 7, 2020. (Photo by Elisabeth Paqué, Visual Information Specialist)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2020 06:08
|Photo ID:
|6132072
|VIRIN:
|200307-A-PB921-0045
|Resolution:
|1200x1318
|Size:
|283.27 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 361st Civil Affairs Brigade changes command [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
361st Civil Affairs Brigade changes command
LEAVE A COMMENT