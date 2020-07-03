Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    361st Civil Affairs Brigade changes command [Image 5 of 5]

    361st Civil Affairs Brigade changes command

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.07.2020

    221st Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Michael T. Harvey, right, commander of the 7th Mission Support Command, passes the unit colors to Col. Carlos E. Gorbea, incoming commander of the 361st Civil Affairs Brigade, during a change of command ceremony held on Kleber Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 7, 2020. (Photo by Elisabeth Paqué, Visual Information Specialist)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 06:08
    TAGS

    Germany
    Ceremony
    Change of Command
    Kaiserslautern
    361st Civil Affairs Brigade
    Kleber Kaserne
    STRONGEUROPE
    USARMYRESERVE
    7th Mission Support Command
    Col. Bradley Heston
    Brig. Gen. Michael Harvey
    Col. Carlos Gorbea

    • LEAVE A COMMENT