361st Civil Affairs Brigade changes command

Brig. Gen. Michael T. Harvey, right, commander of the 7th Mission Support Command, passes the unit colors to Col. Carlos E. Gorbea, incoming commander of the 361st Civil Affairs Brigade, during a change of command ceremony held on Kleber Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, March 7, 2020. (Photo by Elisabeth Paqué, Visual Information Specialist)

