200305-N-TC708-0002 SHAPE, Belgium (Mar. 5, 2020) U.S. Navy Yeoman 2nd Class Patrick Sutherland, from Central Lake, Mich., Administrative Leading Petty Officer assigned to U.S. Naval Support Element, Belgium (USNSEB), reads exam material during the E-6 Navy-wide enlisted advancement exam at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Mar. 5, 2020. The Navy-wide enlisted advancement exam is an important step in a Sailor’s career to determine promotion eligibility, one of many services USNSEB provides in supporting hundreds of Sailors working in joint and multinational environments across 31 NATO and U.S. commands ashore and afloat in nine countries, working to strengthen NATO partnerships, secure borders, and deter aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Snider/Released)

