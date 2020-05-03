200305-N-GP524-0001 SHAPE, Belgium (Mar. 5, 2020) U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brett Dodge, from Beaufort, S.C., assigned to Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) Public Affairs, poses with fellow 1st Class Petty Officers while preparing breakfast for the 2nd Class Petty Officers taking the E-6 Navy-wide enlisted advancement exam at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Mar. 5, 2020. The Navy-wide advancement exam is an important moment in a Sailor’s career to determine promotion eligibility, one of many services USNSEB provides in supporting hundreds of Sailors working in joint and multinational environments across 31 NATO and U.S. commands ashore and afloat in nine countries, working to strengthen NATO partnerships, secure borders, and deter aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bill Dodge/Released)

