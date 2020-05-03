Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    200305-N-GP524-0001 [Image 2 of 2]

    200305-N-GP524-0001

    MONS, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.05.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Support Element, Belgium

    200305-N-GP524-0001 SHAPE, Belgium (Mar. 5, 2020) U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brett Dodge, from Beaufort, S.C., assigned to Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) Public Affairs, poses with fellow 1st Class Petty Officers while preparing breakfast for the 2nd Class Petty Officers taking the E-6 Navy-wide enlisted advancement exam at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Mar. 5, 2020. The Navy-wide advancement exam is an important moment in a Sailor’s career to determine promotion eligibility, one of many services USNSEB provides in supporting hundreds of Sailors working in joint and multinational environments across 31 NATO and U.S. commands ashore and afloat in nine countries, working to strengthen NATO partnerships, secure borders, and deter aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bill Dodge/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 05:56
    Photo ID: 6132051
    VIRIN: 200305-N-GP524-0001
    Resolution: 2048x1538
    Size: 398.78 KB
    Location: MONS, WHT, BE 
    Hometown: BEAUFORT, SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200305-N-GP524-0001 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    200305-N-TC708-0002
    200305-N-GP524-0001

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    United States
    Exam
    Advancement Exam
    NETC
    Europe
    Belgium
    Sixth Fleet
    Navy
    Sailor
    Sailors
    EUCOM
    USN
    SHAPE
    Naval Support Activity Naples"
    Personnel Specialist
    North Atlantic Treaty Organization
    Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe
    Naval Education Training Command
    USNMR
    Navy Advancement Exam
    "USNSEB
    US Naval Support Element Belgium
    United States National Military Representative
    Cycle 247
    Navy Exam
    Exam Cycle 247
    Navy Exam Cycle 247
    Navy Advancement Exam Cycle 247

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT