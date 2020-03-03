200303-N-TI693-1170



ARABIAN SEA (March 3, 2020) - Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jeffrey Vaillant uses a pipe wrench to tighten shoring braces while Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Chance Vaughan hold it in place during a damage control drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64), March 3, 2020. Carney is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carney (DDG 64) [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Fred Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.