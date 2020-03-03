200303-N-TI693-1032



ARABIAN SEA (March 3, 2020) - Ensign Kelsey Ohm, left, the gunnery liaison officer, Operations Specialist 3rd Class Zhana Brown, middle, the navigation recorder, and Operations Specialist 2nd Class Hanzel Sanchez-Meza, radio and telephone recorder, work together to plot targets during a naval surface fire support drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64), March 3, 2020. Carney is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV)

