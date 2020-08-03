104th Fighter Wing receives new JAG

Col. Peter T. Green III, 104th Fighter Wing commander, administers the oath of office officially swearing-in Maj. Brian Morecraft, Judge Advocate, to the Massachusetts Air National Guard. Morecraft’s hometown is Hyannis, Massachusetts, and he joins the 104th Fighter Wing from active duty Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

