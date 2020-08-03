Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing receives new JAG

    104th Fighter Wing receives new JAG

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Col. Peter T. Green III, 104th Fighter Wing commander, administers the oath of office officially swearing-in Maj. Brian Morecraft, Judge Advocate, to the Massachusetts Air National Guard. Morecraft’s hometown is Hyannis, Massachusetts, and he joins the 104th Fighter Wing from active duty Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2020 12:38
    Photo ID: 6131211
    VIRIN: 200308-Z-UF872-002
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 
    Hometown: HYANNIS, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing receives new JAG [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    104th Fighter Wing receives new JAG
    104th Fighter Wing receives new JAG

    Air National Guard
    Judge Advocate
    JAG
    Massachusetts
    swearing-in
    Oath of Office
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    Hyannis
    104th Fighter Wing

