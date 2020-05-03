Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Carney (DDG 64) [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Carney (DDG 64)

    PORT VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200305-N-TI693-1153

    PORT VICTORIA, Seychelles (March 5, 2020) - Seaman Evan Veine, from Stevensville, Michigan, raises the union jack during morning colors after the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) anchored off the coast of Port Victoria, Seychelles, March 5, 2020. Carney, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its seventh forward deployed naval force patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners as well as U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.08.2020 11:51
    Photo ID: 6131207
    VIRIN: 200305-N-TI693-1153
    Resolution: 4623x3302
    Size: 744.22 KB
    Location: PORT VICTORIA, SC 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carney (DDG 64) [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Fred Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carney (DDG 64)
    USS Carney (DDG 64)
    USS Carney (DDG 64)
    USS Carney (DDG 64)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    C6F
    USS Carney (DDG 64)
    FDNF
    guided-missile destroyer
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Patrol 7
    TI693

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT