PORT VICTORIA, Seychelles (March 5, 2020) - Seaman Evan Veine, from Stevensville, Michigan, raises the union jack during morning colors after the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) anchored off the coast of Port Victoria, Seychelles, March 5, 2020. Carney, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its seventh forward deployed naval force patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners as well as U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV/Released)

