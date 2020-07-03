NAPLES, Fla. (March 7, 2020) Capt. Kenneth Collins, commanding officer, from Reno, Nev., conducts the United States Navy Band at Cambier Park in Naples, Fla. The Navy Band connected with communities across six states during a 20-city tour of the Southeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2020 22:15
|Photo ID:
|6130812
|VIRIN:
|200307-N-LC494-1466
|Resolution:
|5413x3602
|Size:
|10.89 MB
|Location:
|NAPLES, FL, US
This work, Navy Band visits Naples [Image 4 of 4], by SCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
