Navy Band visits Naples

NAPLES, Fla. (March 7, 2020) Members of the United States Navy Band perform at Cambier Park in Naples, Fla. The Navy Band connected with communities across six states during a 20-city tour of the Southeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm/Released)

Date Taken: 03.07.2020 Date Posted: 03.07.2020 Location: NAPLES, FL, US