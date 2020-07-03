Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band visits Naples [Image 2 of 4]

    Navy Band visits Naples

    NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Adam Grimm 

    U.S. Navy Band

    NAPLES, Fla. (March 7, 2020) Members of the United States Navy Band perform at Cambier Park in Naples, Fla. The Navy Band connected with communities across six states during a 20-city tour of the Southeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band visits Naples [Image 4 of 4], by SCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

