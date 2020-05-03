Staff Sgt. Amanda Wilson, a chaplain assistant with the 178th Chaplain Corps, waits to pose in front of the judges March 5, 2020 at the Arnold Amateur in Columbus, Ohio. Wilson competed in both the figure and wellness divisions at the Arnold Classic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zach Tateman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2020 Date Posted: 03.07.2020 15:21 Photo ID: 6130675 VIRIN: 200305-Z-AW513-1179 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 11.65 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 178th Wing Airman competes in Arnold Classic [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Zachary Tateman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.