The statue of Arnold Schwarzenegger strikes his famous bodybuilding pose March 5, 2020 at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio. Staff Sgt. Amanda Wilson, a chaplain assistant with the 178th Chaplain Corps, competed in the figure and wellness divisions of the Arnold Amateur. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zach Tateman)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2020 15:22
|Photo ID:
|6130671
|VIRIN:
|200305-Z-AW513-1066
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|12.15 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 178th Wing Airman competes in Arnold Classic [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Zachary Tateman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT