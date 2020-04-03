2nd ANGLICO Marines Call for Fire

U.S. Marines with 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, load a Norwegian bandvagn as they prepare to depart an observation post in Setermoen, Norway, March 4, 2020. Marines are in Norway preparing for Exercise Cold Response 20, a Norwegian-led exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Ben Colyer)

