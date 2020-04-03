U.S. Marines with Golf Battery, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, fire continuous illumination rounds in Setermoen, Norway, March 4, 2020. Marines are in Norway preparing for Exercise Cold Response 20, a Norwegian-led exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zane Ortega)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2020 Date Posted: 03.07.2020 10:06 Photo ID: 6130504 VIRIN: 200304-M-CV834-1003 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 2.66 MB Location: NO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd ANGLICO Marines Call for Fire [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Zane Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.