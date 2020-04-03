Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd ANGLICO Marines Call for Fire [Image 3 of 4]

    2nd ANGLICO Marines Call for Fire

    NORWAY

    03.04.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zane Ortega 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Golf Battery, 2nd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, fire continuous illumination rounds in Setermoen, Norway, March 4, 2020. Marines are in Norway preparing for Exercise Cold Response 20, a Norwegian-led exercise designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging arctic environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zane Ortega)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.07.2020 10:06
    Photo ID: 6130504
    VIRIN: 200304-M-CV834-1003
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: NO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd ANGLICO Marines Call for Fire [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Zane Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Forward Observers
    Norway
    Marines
    Cold Response
    Call for Fire
    2D ANGLICO
    II MIG

