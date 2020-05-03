Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CJTF-HOA hosts incoming, outgoing commanders of German MPRA detachment [Image 2 of 2]

    CJTF-HOA hosts incoming, outgoing commanders of German MPRA detachment

    CAMP LEMMONIER, DJIBOUTI

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Brok McCarthy 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army. Brig. Gen. Damian Donahoe, deputy commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and other CJTF-HOA leadership greet members of the European Naval Forces Operation Atalanta German P-3C Orion Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft (MPRA) Detachment during an office call at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 5, 2020. The meeting gave Donahoe a chance to say farewell to German Navy Cmdr. Michael Buchert, the outgoing MPRA detatchment commander, as well as welcome German Navy Lt. Cmdr. Oliver Wellinger, the incoming commander. Operation Atalanta is a European Union-led, counter-piracy naval operation off the Horn of Africa, covering the southern Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and a large part of the Indian Ocean, including the Seychelles, Mauritius and Comoros. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Brok McCarthy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.07.2020 04:22
    Photo ID: 6130409
    VIRIN: 200305-F-LF886-0019
    Resolution: 7360x3552
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMMONIER, DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA hosts incoming, outgoing commanders of German MPRA detachment [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Brok McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CJTF-HOA hosts incoming, outgoing commanders of German MPRA detachment
    CJTF-HOA hosts incoming, outgoing commanders of German MPRA detachment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Africom
    Horn of Africa
    US Africa Command
    Camp Lemmonier
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT