U.S. Army. Brig. Gen. Damian Donahoe, deputy commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and other CJTF-HOA leadership greet members of the European Naval Forces Operation Atalanta German P-3C Orion Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft (MPRA) Detachment during an office call at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 5, 2020. The meeting gave Donahoe a chance to say farewell to German Navy Cmdr. Michael Buchert, the outgoing MPRA detatchment commander, as well as welcome German Navy Lt. Cmdr. Oliver Wellinger, the incoming commander. Operation Atalanta is a European Union-led, counter-piracy naval operation off the Horn of Africa, covering the southern Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and a large part of the Indian Ocean, including the Seychelles, Mauritius and Comoros. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Brok McCarthy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2020 Date Posted: 03.07.2020 04:22 Photo ID: 6130409 VIRIN: 200305-F-LF886-0019 Resolution: 7360x3552 Size: 2.39 MB Location: CAMP LEMMONIER, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJTF-HOA hosts incoming, outgoing commanders of German MPRA detachment [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Brok McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.