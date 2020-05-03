U.S. Army. Brig. Gen. Damian Donahoe (center), deputy commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and U.S. Navy Captain Steven Lathrop (right), CJTF-HOA chief of staff, speak with German Navy Lt. Cmdr. Oliver Wellinger (left), the incoming commander of the European Naval Forces Operation Atalanta German P-3C Orion Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft (MPRA) Detachment, during an office call at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 5, 2020. Operation Atalanta is a European Union-led, counter-piracy naval operation off the Horn of Africa, covering the southern Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and a large part of the Indian Ocean, including the Seychelles, Mauritius and Comoros. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Brok McCarthy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2020 Date Posted: 03.07.2020 04:22 Photo ID: 6130408 VIRIN: 200305-F-LF886-0021 Resolution: 3881x5254 Size: 2 MB Location: CAMP LEMMONIER, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJTF-HOA hosts incoming, outgoing commanders of German MPRA detachment [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Brok McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.