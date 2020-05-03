Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA hosts incoming, outgoing commanders of German MPRA detachment [Image 1 of 2]

    CJTF-HOA hosts incoming, outgoing commanders of German MPRA detachment

    CAMP LEMMONIER, DJIBOUTI

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Brok McCarthy 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army. Brig. Gen. Damian Donahoe (center), deputy commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and U.S. Navy Captain Steven Lathrop (right), CJTF-HOA chief of staff, speak with German Navy Lt. Cmdr. Oliver Wellinger (left), the incoming commander of the European Naval Forces Operation Atalanta German P-3C Orion Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft (MPRA) Detachment, during an office call at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 5, 2020. Operation Atalanta is a European Union-led, counter-piracy naval operation off the Horn of Africa, covering the southern Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and a large part of the Indian Ocean, including the Seychelles, Mauritius and Comoros. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Brok McCarthy)

