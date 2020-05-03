U.S. Army. Brig. Gen. Damian Donahoe (center), deputy commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and U.S. Navy Captain Steven Lathrop (right), CJTF-HOA chief of staff, speak with German Navy Lt. Cmdr. Oliver Wellinger (left), the incoming commander of the European Naval Forces Operation Atalanta German P-3C Orion Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft (MPRA) Detachment, during an office call at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 5, 2020. Operation Atalanta is a European Union-led, counter-piracy naval operation off the Horn of Africa, covering the southern Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and a large part of the Indian Ocean, including the Seychelles, Mauritius and Comoros. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Brok McCarthy)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2020 04:22
|Photo ID:
|6130408
|VIRIN:
|200305-F-LF886-0021
|Resolution:
|3881x5254
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMMONIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CJTF-HOA hosts incoming, outgoing commanders of German MPRA detachment [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Brok McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT