Navy Band visits Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (March 6, 2020) Musician 1st Class Cory Parker, from Caroline County, Va., poses with audience members following a performance by the United States Navy Band at Hernando High School in Brooksville, Fla. The Navy Band connected with communities across six states during a 20-city tour of the Southeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm/Released)

