BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (March 6, 2020) Capt. Kenneth Collins, commanding officer, from Reno, Nev., conducts the United States Navy Band at Hernando High School in Brooksville, Fla. The Navy Band connected with communities across six states during a 20-city tour of the Southeast. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2020 Date Posted: 03.06.2020 22:00 Photo ID: 6130301 VIRIN: 200306-N-LC494-1079 Resolution: 4853x3229 Size: 9.39 MB Location: BROOKSVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band visits Brooksville [Image 4 of 4], by SCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.