    2020 Marine Corps Trials Shooting Competition [Image 5 of 6]

    2020 Marine Corps Trials Shooting Competition

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Claire Morrow shoots an air rifle during the 2020 Marine Corps Trials shooting competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 6. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sports participation and develops camaraderie among recovering service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 20:00
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Marine Corps Trials Shooting Competition [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Dylon Grasso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    service members
    recovery
    Shooting
    USMC
    rehabilitation
    competition
    Wounded Warrior Regiment
    wounded warriors
    2020 Marine Corps Trials

