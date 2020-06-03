U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Claire Morrow shoots an air rifle during the 2020 Marine Corps Trials shooting competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 6. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sports participation and develops camaraderie among recovering service members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso)
