2020 Marine Corps Trials Shooting Competition

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Peter Lykins competes in the shooting competition of the 2020 Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 6. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sports participation and develops camaraderie among recovering service members and veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso)

