Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCI-West commanding general hosts luncheon for local community leaders [Image 5 of 5]

    MCI-West commanding general hosts luncheon for local community leaders

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Dan Conley, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, speaks to Laura Ferguson, the mayor pro tempore for the city of San Clemente, California, during the City of San Clemente Luncheon at the San Onofre Beach Club on Camp Pendleton, California, March 6, 2020. Conley, who took command of the base in July 2019, hosted the luncheon in an effort to build relationships with local leaders and representatives from the communities surrounding Camp Pendleton. Conley is a native of Falmouth, Massachusetts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.06.2020 19:52
    Photo ID: 6130264
    VIRIN: 200306-M-BH464-1032
    Resolution: 4076x2717
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Hometown: FALMOUTH, MA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCI-West commanding general hosts luncheon for local community leaders [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Drake Nickels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCI-West commanding general hosts luncheon for local community leaders
    MCI-West commanding general hosts luncheon for local community leaders
    MCI-West commanding general hosts luncheon for local community leaders
    MCI-West commanding general hosts luncheon for local community leaders
    MCI-West commanding general hosts luncheon for local community leaders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Commanding General
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    MCI-West
    San Onofre
    Stewardship to The Surrounding Community

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT