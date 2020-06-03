MCI-West commanding general hosts luncheon for local community leaders

U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Dan Conley, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, greets Chief Rob Capobianco, the fire division chief for the city of San Clemente, California, during the City of San Clemente Luncheon at the San Onofre Beach Club on Camp Pendleton, California, March 6, 2020. Conley, who took command of the base in July 2019, hosted the luncheon in an effort to build relationships with local leaders and representatives from the communities surrounding Camp Pendleton. Conley is a native of Falmouth, Massachusetts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)

